Obituary: Rodger N. Boone of Nashville

Rodger N. Boone, 71, of Nashville died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

He was born at Hot Springs on April 3, 1951. He was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Jean Roach; two brothers, Leroy and Jerry; a son, John, and a grandson, Tanner.

Survivors include: Sandra, his wife of 49 years; a daughter, Dusty, and two sons, Michael and Dennis; a brother, Gary; three sisters, Barbara, Tina and Billie Jo; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be at Bluff Springs Church on Cornbridge Road west of Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Like this: Like Loading...