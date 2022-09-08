Obituary: Philip Waters of Nashville

Philip Waters, age 82, of Nashville, Ark., died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in St. Michael Hospital.

He was born Aug. 17, 1940, in the Center Community the son of the late Lester G. Waters and Jewell Dean Gardner Waters.

Mr. Waters was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church in the Center community. He was a past cattle and turkey rancher and also loved to raise timber.

Mr. Waters also was a member of the Howard County Cattleman’s Association.

Survivors include several cousins and many friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Center Methodist Church, in care of Paul Britt, P.O. Box 298 Nashville, AR. 71852

