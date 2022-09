Joe Wilson Westfall, 90, died Sept. 1, 2022 in Hope.

He was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Nathan. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by four children: Karen, Sam, Dave and Tina; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Mineral Springs Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

