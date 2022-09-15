Obituary: Joe Wilson Westfall of Mineral Springs

Joe Wilson Westfall, 90, died Sept. 1st, 2022, in Hope, Ark. Joe was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Nathan, Ark.

He married his sweetheart, Annette Clements, in May of 1952 and they were married for 68 loving years. A caring father of four, Joe is survived by Karen, Sam, Dave and Tina, many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After serving bravely in the Korean War, Joe returned to busy life as a father and civil servant for many years; during which time he devoted much of his free time to repairing and painting vehicles which he shared with those he knew needed them. After retirement he returned with Annette to their home state of Arkansas and here spent the remainder of his years enjoying his hobby of selling sweet potatoes and watermelons or helping in the Clements grocery store, a mainstay of in Mineral Springs for many years.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at the Mineral Springs Church of Christ on Saturday, September 10th at 10:30 a.m.

