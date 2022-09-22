Obituary: Jimmy Ray Carver of Gillham

Jimmy Ray Carver, age 71 of Gillham, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 18, 1951, in Pampa, Texas, to the late J. D. and Gladys Staley Carver.

Mr. Carver was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Church in Gravette, Ark. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also known as a “fixer,” as he was a mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robby Carver, grandson R.J. Carver, four siblings Quanah Carver, Barbara Farmer, Shelia Sisemore and Ricky Carver.

Survivors include: his wife, Gayle Taylor Carver; three sons, Jimmy Dale Carver and wife, Jeannette, Shane Carver, Wade Carver and wife, Ashley; his daughter, Becky Carver; a brother, Boyd Dwight Carver; two sisters, Janice Herring and Mary Jones; grandchildren Jazzmyn Carver, Savannah Roberts, Cidny Pettigrew, Austin Terry, Gabe Carver, Mack Carver, Gavin Carver, Amari Davis, Mark Carver, Shenã Davis, Chelena Browning, Christopher Manasco; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

