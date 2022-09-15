Obituary: James L. Marshall of Mineral Springs

James L. Marshall, 82, of Mineral Springs died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

He was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Mineral Springs, the son of the late Doyle Marshall and Lou Della Young Marshall.

He was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ, and was a retired diesel mechanic for Weyerhaeuser in Dierks.

He was preceded in death by his wife,Paulette Marshall, and his son, Timmy Marshall.

Survivors include: a daughter, Tyna Barnes of Mineral Springs; a son, Jim Marshall of Mineral Springs; a sister, Margaret Hallmark of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a number of friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...