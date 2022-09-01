Obituary: Herman Hollis Mims of McCaskill

Herman Hollis Mims, age 65, of McCaskill, Ark., died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born March 7, 1957,in Texarkana, Ark., the son of the late Hollis Herman Mims and May Jovan Gammill Mims.

Mr. Mims attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church when he was a child. During his career he was a self employed carpenter.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Upton and Carolyn Harris.

Survivors include: one sister, Joann Fielding (Larry) of McCaskill, Ark.; two brothers, Mike Mims of Nashville, Ark., and Billy Mims of Prescott, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

