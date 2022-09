Carroll “Bubba” Hicks, 73, died Aug. 31st, 2022, in Nashville.

He was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Nashville, the son of the late Dewey and Nadine Cooley Hicks.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue Turley.

Survivors include: a son, Daniel Vernon (Robin) Hicks of Emmet; a daughter Melissia (Dustin) Chandler of Emmet; a sister, Carolyn (Benny) Frasher.

Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...