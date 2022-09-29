Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana

Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77.

Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.

Billy Jim showed his love for his country by serving in the US Army for 21 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. His military career included tours in Korea, Germany and Panama. Sgt. May was an artillery crewman for 14 years and artillery instructor for four years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Velma May; brothers William Harvey May, Harold May, Bobby May, Tommy May and Frank May; sisters Carolyn Stoner and Mary Childers. He is survived by his brother, Don Richard May of Highland.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation services by Tri-State Crematory of Texarkana, Texas.

