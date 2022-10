Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.

