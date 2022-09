Mass flu shot vaccination drive-thru clinics in Howard and Pike counties will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both locations.

The Howard County clinic will be held at the county health unit, located at 201 E. Hempstead in Nashville. For more information, call (870) 845-2208.

The Pike County clinic will be held at the county health unit,, located at 15 Caddo Drive in Murfreesboro. For more information, call (870) 285-3154.

