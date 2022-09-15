Kirby grad joins Murfreesboro clinic

CHI St. Vincent announced that Dr. Abigail Wilhite has joined the team of leading physicians at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Murfreesboro. Dr. Wilhite began seeing patients on August 1 at the clinic located at 319 East 13th Street.

Dr. Wilhite, a graduate of Kirby High School, attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she also completed her residency in family medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association and the Arkansas Medical Society. Dr. Wilhite previously served as a patient care technician at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

The team of providers at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic cares for adults and children, including wellness checks and preventative medicine, helps manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and helps patients coordinate care between specialists.

