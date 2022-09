A popular — and tasty — event will be featured on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Extension Homemakers Center on North 2nd St., Nashville.

The ‘Crock-tober’ fund-raiser will be from 11-1 at the center. A variety of soups will be served along with dessert. The food will be prepared by EH Club members.

Tickets went on sale this week and are $15. Call 845-7517 for more information.

Members of Extension Homemaker Clubs will display quilts at the event.

