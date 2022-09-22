DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals

The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery.

The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction with the battery charge adding 10 years.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to the three charges earlier this summer.

The charges stem from a June 2020 wreck in which Hernandez killed two people in a motor vehicle accident and injured a third.

Killed in the wreck were Bernard Edwards, 22, of Nashville, and Elizha Tukia ‘Kai” Leeper, 15, of Mineral Springs.

Quentin Witherspoon, 22, of Fulton was injured in the wreck.

Investigators determined Hernandez was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.The three subjects were in a 2002 Honda Civic, driven by Leeper, near De Queen when a 2014 Chevrolet truck, driven by Hernandez, crossed the center line and struck the Civic.

Hernandez was arrested after charges were formally filed in Sevier County following an investigation. He was initially released from jail after posting on a $75,000 bond amount, but his bond was revoked soon after following his arrest in Hot Springs for public intoxication.

