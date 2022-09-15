Dierks man finds 35,000th diamond at state park

Scott Kreykes of Dierks has been visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past four years and has registered more than 80 diamonds.

On Sept. 6, he registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered since the state park opened in 1972.

As finder of this significant milestone, Kreykes received a free two-night stay at an Arkansas State Park, recognition from Murfreesboro officials, and a special display for his diamond and registration card, donated by Sam Johnson and Caddo Trading Co.

He named the diamond Leo after his grandson.

