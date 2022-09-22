Delight Musicfest Saturday, 24th

The lineup for the 2022 Musicfest at the Delight City Park has been finalized.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 24 with park gates opening at 8 a.m.
Admission to the event will be $5 for those 12 years and older, $2 for ages 5-11 and free for the four years and younger.
The event will feature four $250 cash drawings along with the “Musicfest Throwdown” cornhole tournament hosted by the Billstown Cornhole Association and Southesat Pike County Rural Alliance.
For more information on the group, visit facebook.com/billstowncornhole.
The musical lineup will include the following:
10-11 a.m. — Open Mic
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Third Channel
1-2 p.m. — Clark Campbell
2-3:30 p.m. — Dillon, Annabelle and Christian (from Organized Chaos)
3:30-5:15 p.m. — New Horizion
5:15-7:30 p.m. — Pike 6
7:30 p.m. — Billstown
Attendees are reminded to being their lawn chairs.