Cross Point Cowboy Church near Nashville will launch a ‘Cowboy Trade Day’ event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Church members hope it will become an annual event, with vendors of all types in booths on the church campus west of Nashville on Hwy. 371 West.

Hours for the trade day are 8-5.

Vendors may reserve booths now by calling 870-451-4443. Booths are 12×12, and rent for $25. There is an extra charge of $10 for electric. The charge for food vendors is $50 and includes electricity.

