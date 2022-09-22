Home Breaking News Beekeeper training starts in Nashville Sept. 26

Beekeeper training starts in Nashville Sept. 26

By
Nashville News Leader
-
167
0
A LITTLE ‘COMMON SCENTS’ Dr. Jon Zawislak, assistant professor of Apiculture and Urban Entomology for the UofA Division of Agriculture Research and Extension, presented “Common Scents: Honeybee Pheromone Communication” at Cossatot Community College Sept.12. The presentation was part of a series of free beekeeping programs and workshops offered by Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Program this year after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic.

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association is offering a free three-part “Beekeeping for Beginners” course in Nashville.

The three-part classroom provides extensive basic training for beginning beekeepers or those interested in learning about raising bees. Classes will be in Nashville 6-9:00pm on Mondays: Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21.

For those interested, there are two optional workshops that complement the classroom training, a hive-building workshop Oct. 8 and a honey-extraction workshop Nov. 5.

Although the classes and workshops are free and open to anyone interested, there is limited seating available, so individuals are asked to preregister to ensure seating and training materials for all participants.  A light meal and refreshments will be served each night of class.

To register, call or text Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352

Previous articleIt’s Constitution Week
Next articleDelight Musicfest Saturday, 24th
Nashville News Leader

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR