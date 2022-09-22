Beekeeper training starts in Nashville Sept. 26

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association is offering a free three-part “Beekeeping for Beginners” course in Nashville.

The three-part classroom provides extensive basic training for beginning beekeepers or those interested in learning about raising bees. Classes will be in Nashville 6-9:00pm on Mondays: Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21.

For those interested, there are two optional workshops that complement the classroom training, a hive-building workshop Oct. 8 and a honey-extraction workshop Nov. 5.

Although the classes and workshops are free and open to anyone interested, there is limited seating available, so individuals are asked to preregister to ensure seating and training materials for all participants. A light meal and refreshments will be served each night of class.

To register, call or text Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352

