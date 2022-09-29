Area residents urged to take state tourism survey

Local tourism stakeholders are invited to fill out a survey for the Arkansas Department of Tourism.

Murfreesboro Advertising and Tourism Commission marketing director Jonathon Lance said that the more participation possible could only aid in our local cause.

“The more Pike County people that fill out the survey can only give us a bigger seat at the table,” he stated.

The survey, which is being conducted by a consulting firm to help the state tourism department work out their 5-year strategic plan, is completed anonymously outside of zip code.

While “lengthy” according to Lance, he said the survey is well worth taking the time to complete.

“Good, quality responses will only help us in the long run, and certainly can’t hurt … it would be nice for Pike and the surrounding counties to get a little more notice and not just northwest and central Arkansas.”

The survey can be accessed by scanning the included QR code or by visiting www.research.net/r/ARtourismsurvey.

Like this: Like Loading...