The Homecoming royalty at Nashville High School was announced last week. The group includes (seated) MaKenzie Graham, Lamia Madora, Maid of Honor Lauren Carver, Queen Kyleigh Scoggins, Sophie Kuykendall, Perla Rios and Anna Kate Sartin; (standing) Georgia Longtin, Meishela Williams, Marisa Rosas, Journey Pope and Reagan Cooley. Homecoming activities will begin Oct. 3 with the game against Mena set for Oct. 7.

