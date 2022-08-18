Renovated Lockesburg Middle School grand opening Sept. 15

UA Cossatot invites the community to a grand opening ceremony to see the newly renovated Lockesburg Middle School building on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

These latest renovations, which were completed as Phase 1 with a $325,000 Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) grant, allowed UA Cossatot to renovate half of the Middle School, which created the Blue Darter Musuem, another Community Room, as well as six classrooms, two of which will be developed into nursing simulation labs. Phase 2 of the Middle School renovations will begin immediately following the Grand Opening. Phase 2 will signal the completion of renovations for the Middle School. Phase 2 will be funded with another$331,800 Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) grant.

UA Cossatot Chancellor Dr. Steve Cole said, “Since 2013, we have been proud to invest in our Lockesburg facilities and it has been a very rewarding experience. Our grand opening of the Blue Darter Museum and Community Room marks another milestone in preserving the old Lockesburg School campus. This dream could never have happened without the Lockesburg community supporting this dream. We will continue to give back to this community and we hope people will continue to support our students and student athletes who make the Lockesburg campus what it is today and who will continue to make it better in the future!”

In addition, the UA Cossatot Foundation has launched the Blue Darter Heritage Campaign.

The Campaign offers several naming opportunities including; two classrooms, the museum, the exterior building, and brick pavers inside a lighted island in the parking lot of the Lockesburg Campus. Proceeds from this Campaign will support the Blue Darter Community Room, classroom technology in Middle School, the Gymnasium, furnishings for the Middle School, and student athlete support. Additionally, 20% of all monies raised through this Campaign will fund the Blue Darter Heritage Scholarship, which is only available to students residing in the 71846 zip code.

For more information on the event, contact Cole at (870) 584-1173 or scole@cccua.edu.

For more information on the Blue Darter Heritage Campaign, contact Dustin Roberts, Director of Development, at (870) 584-1172 or droberts@cccua.edu.

