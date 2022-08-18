Home Breaking News Pike County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking donations for K9 officer

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to obtain a K9 officer.

“A K9 is a wonderful tool to help find missing people, apprehend fleeing suspects, and finding illegal narcotics,” said Sheriff Travis Hill. 

With the K9 comes a handler and a police unit equipped with the latest technology to keep the K9 safe while in the car.

"This comes with a hefty price tag."

Persons wanting to make a donation for the purchase can contact the sheriff’s department at (870) 285-3301.

All donations will strictly go to the K9 fund.

