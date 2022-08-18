Pike County filing period closes on contested mayor races for M’boro, Glenwood

The qualification period for municipal positions officially closed at noon last week, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Only three positions will see contestation in the November elections — Murfreesboro mayor, Glenwood mayor and a Murfreesboro city council position.

Those qualified for those positions are:

Murfreesboro Mayor

Jack Bonds, Jim O’Neal, Randy “Flick” Hignight

Glenwood Mayor

John Powell, B.T. Smith

Murfreesboro

City Council

North Ward Position 2

Lance Bridgeman, Kirk Stone

The town of Delight will also see major changes, with a new mayor and secretary/treasurer after incumbents Paul Lane and Brent Alexander declined to qualify for their positions as incumbents.

Those qualified for other positions include:

Town of Antoine

No qualifications for mayor, recorder/treasurer, council positions 1-5

Town of Daisy

Mayor — Lisa Cogburn

Recorder/Treasurer — Missy Jones

Council Position 1 — No Qualification

Council Position 2 — Rebecca Frazier

Council Position 3 — Scotty Frazier

Council Position 4 — Nicholas Stant

Council Position 5 — Helen Frazier

Town of Delight

Mayor — Lee Gatliff

Recorder/Treasurer — Chris Gibbons

Council Position 1 — Rhonda Abbott

Council Position 2 — Valerie Wingfield

Council Position 3 — Chris Goodson

Council Position 4 — Ronnie Cox

Council Position 5 — Keith Woods

City of Glenwood

Council North Ward Position 2 — Brenda Driggers

Council South Ward Position 2 — Chris Fuller

City of Murfreesboro

Council North Ward Position 1 — Mark Barnes

South Ward Position 1 — Lewis Gills

South Ward Position 2 — Jane Fugitt

West Ward Position 1 — Betty O’Neal

West Ward Position 2 — James “Cody” Bachmann

The next election date for Pike County residents is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8’s general election.

The registration deadline for those not registered to vote to participate in the process is Monday, Oct. 10.

Those who are registered to vote in another county or need to change their address must update their files by Nov. 4.

Residents who are registered in Pike County, but have an address change can make the change up until election day, but the Clerk’s office asks that those residents make the change as soon as possible to avoid delays at the polls.

If a Pike County voter is unsure of their address on file, they may call the Clerk’s office at (870) 285-2743 or verify it on the web at voterview.org.

Like this: Like Loading...