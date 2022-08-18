Pike County filing period closes on contested mayor races for M’boro, Glenwood

The qualification period for municipal positions officially closed at noon last week, Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Only three positions will see contestation in the November elections — Murfreesboro mayor, Glenwood mayor and a Murfreesboro city council position.
Those qualified for those positions are:
Murfreesboro Mayor
Jack Bonds, Jim O’Neal, Randy “Flick” Hignight
Glenwood Mayor
John Powell, B.T. Smith
Murfreesboro
City Council
North Ward Position 2
Lance Bridgeman, Kirk Stone
The town of Delight will also see major changes, with a new mayor and secretary/treasurer after incumbents Paul Lane and Brent Alexander declined to qualify for their positions as incumbents.
Those qualified for other positions include:
Town of Antoine
No qualifications for mayor, recorder/treasurer, council positions 1-5
Town of Daisy
Mayor — Lisa Cogburn
Recorder/Treasurer — Missy Jones
Council Position 1 — No Qualification
Council Position 2 — Rebecca Frazier
Council Position 3 — Scotty Frazier
Council Position 4 — Nicholas Stant
Council Position 5 — Helen Frazier
Town of Delight
Mayor — Lee Gatliff
Recorder/Treasurer — Chris Gibbons
Council Position 1 — Rhonda Abbott
Council Position 2 — Valerie Wingfield
Council Position 3 — Chris Goodson
Council Position 4 — Ronnie Cox
Council Position 5 — Keith Woods
City of Glenwood
Council North Ward Position 2 — Brenda Driggers
Council South Ward Position 2 — Chris Fuller
City of Murfreesboro
Council North Ward Position 1 — Mark Barnes
South Ward Position 1 — Lewis Gills
South Ward Position 2 — Jane Fugitt
West Ward Position 1 — Betty O’Neal
West Ward Position 2 — James “Cody” Bachmann
The next election date for Pike County residents is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8’s general election.
The registration deadline for those not registered to vote to participate in the process is Monday, Oct. 10.
Those who are registered to vote in another county or need to change their address must update their files by Nov. 4.
Residents who are registered in Pike County, but have an address change can make the change up until election day, but the Clerk’s office asks that those residents make the change as soon as possible to avoid delays at the polls.
If a Pike County voter is unsure of their address on file, they may call the Clerk’s office at (870) 285-2743 or verify it on the web at voterview.org.