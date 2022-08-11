Obituary: Virble Ireta Richardson of Taylor

Virble Ireta Richardson, age 93, of Taylor, Ark.,, passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, in Springhill, La. She was born on Aug. 4, 1929, in Malvern to the late Freeman and Nellie Hall Bryant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Richardson, Sr., two sons, Joe Richardson and Pete Richardson.

Survivors include: one son, John Richardson, Jr.; two daughters, Brenda Tinkes and Jackie Fields and husband Terry; one sister, Ruby Hancock; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

