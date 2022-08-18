Obituary: Phyllis Marie Honea of Nashville

Phyllis Marie Honea, age 70, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Nashville.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1951 in Texarkana, Ark., to the late Floyd Watson Clark, Sr., and Anita Pearl Marshall.

Phyllis was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren and followed them playing sports. She was their number one fan. She also enjoyed watching birds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Floyd Clark, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Honea; two daughters, Anita DiAnne Honea and Dana Mancilla and husband Jose; her sister, Carol Ann Bowman and husband Johnny; a sister-in-law, Coleen Clark; six grandchildren, Dillon Honea, Nic Garcia, Mia Mendiola, Jonathan Garcia, Alex Mendiola and Malia Mancilla, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Johnny Bowman, Trey Clark and Traye Hearn officiating.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

