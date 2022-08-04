Obituary: Noel Davis, Jr., of Murfreesboro

Noel Davis, Jr., was born July 31, 1939, near Murfreesboro, Ark., in a small community called Boto

His parents were Noel Davis and Marie Hawkins Davis, now deceased. A brother, added five years later, is also deceased. Noely’s grandfather, Henry, had carried his sawmill from Hopper on wagons to cut the timber that he had bought there. The family later moved the sawmill to Murfreesboro.

After graduating from Murfreesboro High School in 1957, he chose to raise cattle on his farm near Saratoga and work with his dad at their sawmill in Mineral Springs.

In 1962 he married Maye Gnell Fugitt from Murfreesboro. Their two children, Skipper and Sissi were born while they were living in Mineral Springs. His farm in Saratoga was needed for easement from Millwood so he bought a farm in the Corinth community north of Nashville and built two chicken houses. The family lived on that farm until finally settling in Nashville.

Noely was an active member of the Sunset Church of Christ until he became homebound.

Survivors of his immediate family include his wife, Maye G. Davis, son Skipper Davis (Jennifer) and grandson Walker Davis, daughter Sissi Coker (Gregg) and her children, Walt and the triplets, Ellie, Jack and Davis, all live in Texarkana. His grands were truly his greatest joy.

Noely was blessed to have lived almost 83 years with gratitude and humility for his family, his church, his friends and his work.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church with Karon Baxley, Glenn Lance and Joe Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Murfreesboro Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Home, Inc., 603 Date Street, Paragould, AR 72450 or the Southern Christian Home, 165-199 East Harding Street, Morrilton, AR 72110.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

