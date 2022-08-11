Obituary: Nancy Peters of Illinois

Nancy Peters, 91, of East Moline, Ill., died Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home.

Private visitation will be held in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Nashville Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Island County Animal Control.

The former Nancy Jean McAdams was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Nashville, Ark., to Robert and Jennie (Ferguson) McAdams. She married Calvin Lewis Peters on Aug. 4, 1950, in Nashville. He died April 20, 2021. She graduated from Western Illinois University and received her Masters Degree from Florida Institute of Technology. She was employed by the Department of the Army for over 30 years, retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal as a contracting officer in 2000. She was very active in Daughters of the American Revolution in Arkansas and Illinois for many years, and had been a member of Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society and First Baptist Church, Moline. She loved to read.

Nancy is survived by two sons, William C. Peters and his wife Donna Marie of Southaven, Miss., and James H. Peters of East Moline; and a sister, Mary Ann McAdams of Rock Island. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin, and brothers, Frank McAdams and Charles “Babe” McAdams.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

