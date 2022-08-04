Obituary: Lela Faye Spigner Dunson of Nashville

Lela Faye Spigner Dunson, 94, of Nashville died Friday, July 29, at Dierks.

She was born Jan. 7, 1928, in the Blackland community near Mineral Springs, the daughter of Wiley and Mary Etta Hosey Spigner.

She was a 1946 graduate of Mineral Springs High School where, wearing number 26, she was a defender for the Lady Hornets basketball team.

On Feb. 11, 1950, she married Floyd Dunson. They were together over six decades until his death Sept. 20, 2012.

A lifelong Baptist, Mrs. Dunson was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Nashville. She was a former member of New Shiloh Baptist at Mineral Springs, Immanuel Baptist in Nashville, Grace Baptist in Bingen and Hickory Grove Baptist in the Blackland community.

She was one of those people who cannot sit still. She always had a project underway. She loved working outdoors gardening, mowing yards and burning stuff. She had a unique version of decorating.

She loved to sing old hymns and wrote many of her own songs.

Children were drawn to her. She raised her four boys, helped with the granddaughers and great-grands as well as many neighbor/church kids who all called her “Mama Faye.”

Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law: Doug Dunson of De Queen; Budd and Sharon Dunson of Nashville; Scott and Carmen Dunson of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; and Kirk and Janet Dunson of Center Point.

Other survivors are four granddaughters: Sarah McBride and husband John of Danaldson, Holli Boyett and husband Scott of Hope, Scotti Musick and husband Joe of Athens; and Sabrina Worley of Nashville.

Mrs. Dunson was also survived by six great-grandchildren: Luke and Jacob McBride of Danaldson, Maddison Martinez of Nashville, William and Lela Musick of Athens, and Julianne Boyett of Hope.

She is also survived by a brother, Bill Spigner of Nashville. She was preceded in death by a sister, Richadean Deloney; and two brothers, Harold Spigner and Raymond Spigner.

Additional survivors are four cousins: Mary Jo Nowell of Azle, Tex. and Linda Burns of South Carolina, Alta Spillers and Jimmy Hosey of Mineral Springs.

Visitation is planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Latimer Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating.

Pallbearers are John McBride, Jacob McBride, Luke McBride, Scott Boyette, Joe Musick and Carlos Martinez.



