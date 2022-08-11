Obituary: Kaygen Ray Bowman of Nashville

Kaygen Ray Bowman, age 15, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Oct. 29, 2006, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of Marcus Clay Bowman and Elizabeth Dawn McCandless Bowman.

Kaygen was a member of Center Point Missionary Baptist Church. She attended school at Mineral Springs Public Schools where she was a member of the volleyball, cheer, trap, softball, and golf teams. Kaygen always put everyone first. She had a big heart and smile and was a loving sister and friend to everyone who she knew. But more importantly she was God loving. She continued to give by being an organ donor.

Her survivors include her parents, Clay and Liz Bowman of Horatio, Ark.; one sister, Harper Bowman and brother, Huckston Bowman both of Horatio, Ark.; her Mimi Stacey Gaddis of Nashville, Ark.; as well as an enormous loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Jaron Tipton, Bro. Chuck Reel, and Bro. Ray Cromer officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

