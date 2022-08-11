Obituary: John Floyd Jones of Murfreesboro

John Floyd Jones, age 74, a longtime resident of Murfreesboro, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at his home in Nash Texas.

He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Murfreesboro, Ark., to Luby Floyce Gilmer Jones and Earl Franklin Jones. He was a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran and retired chief engineer at the Nashville Tysons Plant and its subsidiaries. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, Ark., and a born again Christian.

John was married to Verna White Jones for 25 years. They had no children, but did have a treasured pet named Sadie, who died three weeks before John.

John’s first marriage was to Susan Chambers, the daughter of Joe and Margaret Chambers, who gave him five wonderful children.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John was commonly referred to as Butch, but only in Murfreesboro. When he was in Nashville, it was John and he was all business. Butch was was an avid outdoorsman, a gun enthusiast competing in precision long range rifle competition and a horseman, competing in the speed event at horse shows. He taught his wife, his kids, his niece and nephews and brother-in law (brother) the finer points of hunting and fishing and fly tying.

Preceding Butch in death were his mother, Luby Floyce Gilmer Jones; his father, Earl Franklin Jones; a son, Jeremiah Franklin Jones; a grandson, James Earl Jones; and nephew, Brennan Alexander Montgomery; his stepson, Russell Cox; a beloved brother-in-law, Joe A. Chambers.

His survivors include: his wife Verna Fae White Jones of Nash, Texas; two sons, John Patrick Jones and James Lee Jones both of Conway; two daughters, Millie Susanne Jones Gosnell of Texarkana, Ark., and Margaret Elizabeth Jones Davis of Conway; a sister Patricia Ann Jones Montgomery and husband Scott of Murfreesboro; half sisters Gloria Evonne Jones of Herrin, Ill., Lynda Sue Laningham and husband Rodney of Marion Ill., Christie Lynn Jones Cox and husband Scott and half brother Roger Daniel Jones and wife Christine of Fleming Island, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two nephews, Jason of Hudson Fla., and Blaine of Austin, Texas, and one niece, Jennifer Montgomery Amor and husband Ryan of Aiea, Hawaii, as well as a host of family and friends.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 9th, 10th and 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. A burial service will be held later with military honors. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home Facebook.

The family would like to thank all the Hospice nurses for the wonderful care that John received.

