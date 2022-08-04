Obituary: John David Epperson of Murfreesboro

John David Epperson passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, July 31st in Murfreesboro, Ark.

John was born in Daisy, Ark., on April 2, 1939. He loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and friend.

John and Patsy were married for 58 years. He loved his siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends dearly. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a gifted carpenter. John was a member of Daisy Church of Christ and a Veteran of Air Force Reserves.

He is survived by his wife Patsy and three children Brent and Becky Epperson of Tampa, Fla; Carey Beth and David Cole of Murfreesboro, Trish and Shan Humphry of Benton, Ark. Also survived by his three grandchildren Grace and Gage Hoover of Murfreesboro, Ark., Cloe Hunphry and Brennon Humphry of Benton, Ark., and one great grandchild Grant Hoover. Also, survived by his sister Verna Moore and sister-in-law Betty Epperson both of Daisy, Ark.. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by brothers Lloyd Epperson, Hiram Epperson, Horace Epperson and Earnest Epperson. He is also preceded by his sisters Joy Epperson, Louise Epperson, Pearl Roberts and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery located in the Sweet Home Community.

