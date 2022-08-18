Obituary: Joel Ray Pinkerton of Newhope

Joel Ray Pinkerton, age 78, of Newhope, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Ray was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Newhope, Ark., to Leonard D. and Eunice Greene Pinkerton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his great-granddaughter, Brooke Danielle Ackley; and his two sisters, Opal Sue Bissell and Joy Fern Crabtree.

He was a Freewill Baptist in his faith and was a member of Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Newhope. Throughout his life he was a truck driver and a farmer. He married the love of his life, Ethel Marie Whisenhunt, on May 30, 1964. They enjoyed life together, especially the many trips to Branson. They loved to spend their time spent on the porch drinking coffee, and spending time with their family, including their dog, Lady, and their cat, Toby.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Ethel, of 58 years; his two daughters and son-in-law, Sheila and Charles Whitaker of Newhope, and Shelly Boykin of Dierks; his grandchildren, Kaela Beilstein of Dierks, Jennifer McKnight of Dierks, Jamie and Jonathon Chandler of De Queen, and Candice Wommack of Dallas, Texas; his great-grandchildren, Madison Chandler, Curtis Beilstein, Brayden Ackley, Bristol Beilstein, Colton Chandler, and Lucas Chandler; his brother, Vernon Pinkerton; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Hogg and Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, 5:-7: p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bissell, Eugene Whisenhunt, Mike Whisenhunt, Mike Deaton, Grover Hill, Dustin Hill, Matt Hill, and Charles Oholendt.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Pinkerton, Don Fletcher, Rickey Smith, Danny Black.

The Family would like to give a special thank you to Dierksen Hospice.

