Obituary: Jimmy C. Green of Mineral Springs

Jimmy C. Green, age 68 of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Nashville with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1954, in Nashville to the late Clyde L. Green and Mary Jo Gentry Green.

Jimmy was an Army veteran having served his Country for eleven and a half years. He was in Company A First Battalion Engineering Company, later serving in the 95th in the Army Reserves, and also in the National Guard. He was a construction worker and a long-haul truck driver. Jimmy had also worked for the Arkansas Forestry Service. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, he loved family gatherings, playing and singing with his guitar, watching westerns, and calling and texting his friends and relatives.

Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, Larry J. Green, and a niece, Janie DeAnn Green.

Survivors include: his son, Wesley Green, one sister, Linda Johnson and husband, Rick; nieces and nephews, Kristen Johnson McJunkins and husband Bryan, Kelli Johnson Webb and husband Kyle; nephew Jeremy Green and wife Cheryl; great nieces and nephews, Maci McJunkins, Kase McJunkins, Riley Webb, Reed Webb, Lawson Green, Landry Green, and Ledger Green. Also, Great Aunts and Uncles, Shirley Green Westfall, Buddy and wife Jean Gentry and Herman and wife Pearl Brown, numerous other family, and friends as well.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Mineral Springs Cemetery with Military Honors.

