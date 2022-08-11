Obituary: Jimmie Lou Killian of Oklahoma

Jimmie Lou Killian, 82, of Edmond, Okla., died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 28, 1940, in Langley, the daughter of the late Bonnie Amon and Essie Cordelia (Mitchell) Turner.

She worked as an LPN for 35 years. She was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her son, Keith Killian; a daughter, Kelli Dawn Ryan and husband Robert of Oklahoma City; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years, James Hollis Killian; a brother, Merle and sisters, Charlene and Linda.

Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.

