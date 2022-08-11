Obituary: Harold Clifford Spaulding of Murfreesboro

Our dear father, Harold Clifford Spaulding, better known as Bud, Dad and Papa, went to be with our mother, his beloved wife Carol, and the angels Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The ultimate family man, he leaves behind all who will carry on his legacy of goodwill, kindness and charity.

He was born April 18, 1937 ,in Montpelier, Vt., to Harold Clifford and Carla Spaulding. During his childhood his family migrated to California. Upon graduation from high school he joined the US Air Force where, during that time he met on a blind date a beautiful, feisty red-headed Southern lady and fell head over heels in love. While he was stationed in Spain they were married and loved 51 wonderful years.

After his service, he joined the family business with his parents. As time passed, he found his true passion working with radars and computers as an engineer working with military contractors for the US government.

Upon retirement, he and mom started travelling the States in their 5th wheel and then their motorhome. In those travels, they stumbled upon the now not so little town of Murfreesboro and decided to make it their retirement homebase. The ensuing years were filled with love, chasing grandkids, camping, fishing and enjoying their time together.

Survivors include his three girls: Lorena (Tim) Motley, Alicia Spaulding, Selena Spaulding (Tom Dunlop), 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Justin (Katie) Motley – Isabella, Roman and Archer, Cody (Kendra) Motley – Jameson and Lennon, Matthew (Kimmy) Motley – Elijah, ShaiAnne (Avery) Lamb – Fletcher, JC Motley (Amanda Duncan), Brittany Kaylor (Justin Clark) – Chase, Bentleigh, and Avery, Nick Kaylor (Jalene) – Everson and Trayson, two sisters Virginia “Ginny” Davenport and Mary Anne Swagger, along with innumerable much loved nieces, nephews and friends. He will be fondly remembered cheering on his grandkids at many, many football, softball, basketball and baseball games!

Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Murfreesboro Latimer Funeral Home. Burial services will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Cemetery with Buddy Ray officiating.

