Obituary: Guillermina ‘Mina’ Turner of Newhope

Guillermina ‘Mina’ Turner, 40, of Newhope, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Hospice of Texarkana.

She was born Aug. 14, 1982, in Xaltianguis, Guerrero, Mexico. She was a member of Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks.

Survivors include: her husband, Justin Turner; three sons, Isaac Turner, Isaiah Turner and Ivan Turner, all of Newhope; her parents, Ines and Reyna Nava of Hope, Ark.; and her seven siblings, Miguel and Ruth Nava of Hope, Janet and Jose Jaimes of Durham, N.C., Rocio Nava and Polo Gallegos of Hernando, Miss., Maria and Andres Perez of Nashville, Araceli and Pedro Reyna of Hope, Antonio Nava and Maria Patricio of Nashville, and Patricia Nava of Hope.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the Holly Creek Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Clyde Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Newhope under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends from 4-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home in Dierks.

