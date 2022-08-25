Obituary: Georgia Croy Hendrix of Malvern

Georgia Croy Hendrix, 83, of Malvern passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Jeff and Lola Jeanes Driskell. Georgia was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved traveling through Arkansas and enjoyed going to the 4-H with her husband, Maurice.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Ivan Hendrix; first husband, John Croy; son, Jeff Croy and one sister, Mary Sue.

Survivors: daughter, Tammy Arnold of Conway; grandchildren, Cody Arnold (Kristen), Emily White (Brandon) and Alex Arnold; great-grandchildren, Harley, Grayson, Lawson, Weston and Hudson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will the held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Bluff Springs Cemetery near Nashville, Ark., with Bro. Mark Thornton and Bro. Ronnie Hardin officiating. Pallbearers will be Cody Arnold, Cole Hendrix, Brandon White, James Stinnett and Blake Riggan.

There will be no formal visitation, however you may come by Regency Funeral Home and sign the book during normal business hours.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Paula Crain.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...