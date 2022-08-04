Obituary: Doris Janet Coulter of Nashville

Doris Janet Coulter, ,87 of Nashville, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1935 near Nashville.

The wake will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville. Interment will follow in Saint Paul Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

