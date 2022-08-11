Obituary: Cleophus Edward Coulter of Tollette

Cleophus Edward Coulter was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Tollette, Ark., to the late Odie and Minnie (Chaney) Coulter. He departed this earthly life at the age of 90 on Aug. 4, 2022.

PVY. Coulter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war as a Gunner and Battery Cannoneer, from 1952 to1954. He received an Honorable Discharge.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Ann Coulter.

Deacon Coulter leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean Coulter; two daughters and two sons: Wanda Jean Anderson, Jacquelyn Louise Anderson, Anthony Lewis (Sabine) Coulter, and Wayne Edward (Bree) Coulter; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of many relatives and friends.

Services: Viewing will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at Hicks Funeral Home, 407 S. Hazel St., Hope, AR 71801; ph. 870-777-8674.

Homegoing Jubilation Celebration is Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1210 S. Front St., Nashville, AR 71852.

