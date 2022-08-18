Obituary: Cheryl Diane Gilbert of Mt. Carmel

Cheryl Diane Gilbert, age 74, of Mt. Carmel, Ark., died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Mineral Springs, Ark., the daughter of the late Homer Conatser and Modena Mobbs Conatser.

Mrs. Gilbert retired from Husqvarna plant after 25 years of service. She loved watching her soap opera and loved spoiling her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Larry Conatser, Jerry Conatser, three brothers-in-law, JW Gilbert, Dewayne Gilbert, and Leevon Gilbert.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Ronnie Gilbert of Mt. Carmel; son Tony Gilbert of Dierks; one daughter, Tonya Moore and husband Joey of Umpire; grandchildren Mason Foreman stationed in Bremerton, Wash., Kinzy Sublett, Lexi Moore, Autumn Moore, all of Umpire; one great-grandson Nathan Sublett of Umpire; two brothers Dewey (Kim) Conatser, Allen Conatser all of Nashville; five sisters Sheila (Kermit) Davis of Bivens, Texas; Phyllis (Gary) Goss of Nashville, Brenda (Ray) Steen of Nashville, Jacala (Gary) Lathrop of Nashville, and Denise (Rick) Dollison of Dallas, Texas; brothers-in-law Richard (Darlene) Gilbert of Lockesburg, Ark.; Larry Gilbert of Provo, Ark.; and sisters-in-law Mary (Terrell) Sheperd, and Connie Gilbert of Dierks, Ark.; Linda Gilbert of De Queen, Ark.; Jenice Gilbert of Dierks, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m, Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Ronald Gilbert and Bro. Calvin Parker officiating, burial to follow in Sunshine Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Hone in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...