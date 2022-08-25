Obituary: Bobbie Jean Payne Linville of Nashville

Bobbie Jean Payne Linville, 92, of Nashville, Ark., passed away at home in the presence of her children on Aug. 18, 2022. She was born in Center Point, Ark., on Jan. 24, 1930, to the late Roy Wilson Payne and Lessie Whitaker Payne.

Bobbie grew up in Center Point surrounded by her large extended family of paternal Payne relatives who she loved dearly. She was a graduate of Center Point High School where lifelong friends were made and where she met a handsome, dark eyed, dark haired young man named Ray Linville. She and Ray were married on May 10, 1947. Bobbie was a loving and supportive wife. She and Ray were long time members of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Bobbie devoted her life to her family and epitomized the phrase unconditional love. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are the recipients of a deeply rich legacy of love that has no bounds. Left to cherish her memory are children, Barb Peeples, Carol Lincoln (Deen) and Jeff Linville (Kim); grandchildren, Karrie Wright (Jason), Benjamin Lincoln (Courtney), Erica Linville, and Anna Linville; and great grandchildren, Riley Wright, Caroline Wright and Grant Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ray; her sister Johnnie DeCote; and her brother, Nick Payne.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Noreen Hostetler for her love, support and kindness to Bobbie for many years. They also are grateful for the excellent care extended by Kindred Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at Center Point Cemetery at 2:00, Sunday, Aug. 21, with Bro. Glen Green officiating. Memorial Gifts may be made to Center Point Cemetery Maintenance Fund at 157 Madison Street, Nashville, AR 71852.

