‘Lil’ Skinny’ to headline Arkadelphia festival

By Emma Milner

City of Arkadelphia

Named Arkansas Festival and Events Association’s 2021 “Best New Festival or Event,” the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts is coming back for year two!

The two-day curated art, music and culinary festival will be held in downtown Arkadelphia Sept. 23-24.

Presented by Southwest Auto Collection, Music Row will feature a variety of artists specializing in country, rock, R&B, indie, pop and more. Musical acts include Kylie Frey, Dazz & Brie, Whistlin’ Dixie, Monsterboy LIVES, Posey Hill, Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival and Chris DeClerk.

The lineup also includes two Hostess Headliners. Ethan “Lil’ Skinny” Kuntz of Murfreesboro will headline Friday’s performances, with Dalton Dover headlining Saturday’s performances.

In addition to a diverse music lineup, a live art component is being added to Artist Row. A spray paint artist will be creating a mural on the former Save-U-More building throughout the festival.

“We’re always looking for unique elements we can bring the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts,” Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley said. “In 2021, we brought in amazing performers from Arkansas Circus Acts, and this year, we’ve found a fantastic mural artist who will be creating art right before our eyes. As we look to repurpose the building in a couple of years, we will make sure the mural is part of our final designs.”

The Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts is free to attend. A full schedule of events can be found at www.ArkadelphiaFestivaloftheArts.org.

