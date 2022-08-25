Glenwood mayor pleads ‘no contest’ in theft, abuse of office case; must resign, pay city back

Glenwood Mayor Billy “B.T.” Smith has pleaded “no contest” to an amended theft charge as part of an agreement deal that he pay the city back and resign from office, as well as being barred from ever seeking public office again.

Smith, 72, entered the plea Monday in Pike County Circuit Court where he was originally facing a felony theft of property charge and a misdemeanor charge of abuse of office. The theft charge was amended Monday to a misdemeanor and Smith pleaded to both charges. He was ordered to pay the City of Glenwood $3,000 in restitution and a $250 fine plus court costs.

On Monday, Smith filed paperwork with the Pike County Clerk’s office to remove himself from the ballot after he officially qualified on Aug. 10 to again seek the Glenwood mayoral position in November.

Smith’s paperwork states that “after careful consideration, I have decided to remove my name as a candidate for office” and that he requests the Pike County Election Commission to remove his name from appearing on the Nov. 8 general election ballots.

As far as Smith’s resignation, the Glenwood City Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 23 and officials expected him to submit his resignation at that time.

Smith was charged in March after a state investigation conducted by a special agent with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office/Public Integrity Division. The charges concerned leftover asphalt millings from roadway work by the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Highway 70.

During the course of the investigation, information was received that “Smith took possession of the millings that were stored on city property and used these millings to resurface his personal driveway and the personal drive of his son-in-law” on Dillard Road.

The case report also noted that Glenwood City Council members were not aware of the mayor’s alleged actions nor did he have permission to use the material.

