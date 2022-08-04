Car show Sept. 10 to benefit museum

The annual ‘Pack the Park’ car show set for Sept. 10 will again be a fund-raiser for Howard County’s museums.

Admission to the show is free, but the $25 entry fee for vehicles will help the Howard County Historical Society and the 1912 E.A. Williams Chapel/Museum.

Cash prizes, trophies and gift bags await the entered cars and trucks.

The show will be 9-2 in the Nashville City Park — “In the Park … In the Shade” — a show promotional leaflet advises.

Car/truck class divisions include: 1949-back; 1950-59; 1960-69; 1970-79; 1990-2010; 2011-new. There will be further divisions for Corvettes and Mustangs.

For more information contact Freddie Horne, 451-4288.

