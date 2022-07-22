Red River Symposium July 23 at state park

The 16th Annual Red River Heritage Symposium will take place Saturday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Historic Washington State Park.

The conference theme is “Communities That Bind Us Together,” and topics will focus on the impact of different communities and their formations in the Great Bend Region of the Red River.

The project is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Specific topics and speakers include: “History of Claiborne Parish, Louisiana” by Wesley Harris, historian at Claiborne Parish Library, Homer, Louisiana; “History of Fort Towson, Oklahoma” by Calista Stephens of Fort Towson Historic Site; “Slaves to Christ: Methodist Missions to the Enslaved Community” by Josh Williams of Historic Washington State Park; “The Caddo Culture of the Red River” by Dr. Andrew Beaupre of the Arkansas Archeological Survey; and “Examples of the Robert Walz Photo Collection of Southwest Arkansas” by Melissa Nesbitt of the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives.

An all-day Friday and Saturday workshop for teachers on resources related to the theme in the Red River Region will take place on July 22-23 beginning at 9 a.m. Lunch is included both days.

A total of 12 credit hours will be available for teachers to earn by attending both days of the workshop and symposium. Cost for attending the workshop is $40.

Workshop presenters will include staff from Historic Washington State Park, Arkansas State Archives, and the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Sessions will incorporate community history topics into curriculum standards for the classroom.

Cost for attendance to the symposium is $30, which includes an evening meal. A discount price of $60 will be offered to teachers who wish to attend both the workshop and symposium. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at the 1874 Hempstead County Courthouse Visitor Center at Historic Washington State Park. Registration must be made by July 21; contact 870-983-2684 to register.

Like this: Like Loading...