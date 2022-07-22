Pike County Recovery Center makes another move ahead with creation of director board

The planned Pike County Recovery Center in Murfreesboro will make a large step toward reality with the creation of a board of directors.

According to the founder of the future Pike County Recovery Center, Inc., Erica Tidwell, the inaugural board of directors meeting will be held Tuesday, July 26, 5 p.m. at Murfreesboro City Hall.

Positions that will be available include vice president, secretary and treasurer.

“If you feel led to become apart of something greater and better our community I encourage you to attend,” said Tidwell.

“I want to thank everyone for their interest in serving this community.”

She reminds everyone that the positions are non paid and strictly voluntary.

“Therefore your interest in becoming apart of this ministry is even more precious to me! Hope to see you all there.”

For additional information, contact Tidwell at (870) 230-2335.

In May of 2021, the use of the former Pike County Hospital was approved for the effort by the Pike County Quorum Court.

After a lengthy process, in May of 2022, the center was approved for a 501(C)3 non-profit designation by the Internal Revenue Service.

“Now that the application is approved, I have begun applying for grants. Once the grant money is received — along with the current donations I have received — the renovations at the old hospital will begin,” said Tidwell. “This is a time consuming process … I am still actively working to make this facility a reality. Big thanks to each and every person in the community who have donated their money and time. Your generosity will be responsible for changing a life.

“Please pray the process moving forward is smooth and productive. I’m super excited to finally see progress.”

