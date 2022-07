Obituary: Tony L. Crofton of Little Rock

Tony Leonard Crofton, 63, of Little Rock died June 15, 2022.

He was born June 15, 1959.

He was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Tracy Hughes.

Survivors include: three children, Latrina Crofton, Erica Crofton, Shylar Crofton; his mother, Vivian Hickerson Wright of Nashville; a sister, Teressa Whitley; brothers, Jonathan White and Terrance Vaughn.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Premier Funeral Home in Little Rock.

Like this: Like Loading...