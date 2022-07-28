Obituary: Robert David Tucker, Jr., of Nashville

Robert David Tucker, Jr., 57, of Nashville died Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was born April 4, 1965, in Amarillo, Texas, to Barbara Faye Tucker and the late Robert David Tucker, Sr.

He was a member of the Army National Guard and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was the Superintendent of the True Deliverance House of Prayer in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his father, his stepfather, Charles Thurman, sisters Barbara Tucker and Sheree Foster; brothers Charles and Charlie Thurman.

Survivors include: his wife of 31 years, Sandra Elaine Tucker; daughters, Tracy (James) Pleasant and LaTasha (Chad) Pleasant; brothers, Don Thurman, Jeff Thurman, Daniel Hampton; sisters Vel Cole, Arletha McMorris, Shawana Cooper; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the True Deliverance House of Prayer, 822 Mt. Pleasant Dr., Nashville, with Bishop Andrew Hawthorne officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Cummings Cemetery, Ozan.

