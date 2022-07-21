Obituary: Nadine Lofton Russell of Flint, Mich.

FLINT, Mich. — Nadine Lofton Russell, age 66, of Flint died July 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 28 at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center 6063 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc, Mich.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. July 28 until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Interment to follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 N. Belford Rd., Holly.

Nadine was born May 3, 1956, in Nashville, Ark ., the daughter of John and Leana (Brown) Lofton.

Nadine was a 1974 graduate of Nashville High School. She was a veteran of the United States Army.

She married Henry Willie Russell Jr., who preceded her in death in 2005.

Nadine was Mother Russell in the New Testament Church and Living Body of Christ.

She is survived by her daughters, Torri Russell, Tiah Russell, Tanika Russell, Toya Russell and Tiffanny Russell; 4 grandchildren, Kivonshia, D’Nicholas, Nadia and Damian; sister, Opal (Joe) Scoggins; 3 brothers, Billy (Cynthia) Lofton, Michael Lofton, Lee Lofton; many nieces and nephews. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Willie Russell Jr.; 2 sisters, Jewel Lofton, Emma Michael; brother, John Lofton.

