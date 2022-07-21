Obituary: Mildred Lucille Seiner Miller of Nashville

Mildred Lucille (Selner) Miller was born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Indiana to Emory and Gertrude Selner. She married Kenneth Miller on Oct. 18, 1952, in St. Joseph County, Ind. She entered her heavenly home on July 18, 2022, in Nashville Ark.

Miss Millie, as she was known to many, was a great cook. She used this talent as a career and also to show love to her family. Her family especially enjoyed her Yankee pot pie, sugar cookies, and no holiday meal was complete without some form of rhubarb pie. Millie enjoyed being around other people – with her church family at County Line Missionary Baptist, enjoying time with friends at the senior citizen center, and also time with her family. When her grandkids would stop by, she almost always challenged them to a game of Farkle. She also enjoyed playing scrabble, bingo, and watching wrestling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, her son David Miller, granddaughter Reagan Reese, and all her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children: Debra and Craig Buback of Saint Charles, Mo, Duane and Kathryn Miller of Millerton Okla., Donna Stovall of Nashville, Doris Whitaker of Nashville, and Daryl and Gail Miller of Umpire. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren: Diana Miller, Cyndi Frunk, Melissa and Jeffrey Romie, Kenny and Faith Miller, Steven and Ariel Buback, Robin and Jeremy Cockrum, Teresa and Christopher Puckett, Kim Miller, Andrew and Jennifer Whitaker, Christopher Buback, and Zachary and Emily Whitaker. Her great-grandchildren are Kendra, Kathern, and Kyla Miller, Raeli and Nathan McGee, Ryan Frunk, Nick Fowler, Jerry Wells, Selena and Lynwood Scott, Sarah and Christopher Puckett Jr, Aslynn Miller, Marleigh Reese, Alesa Markcum, Christopher and Matthew Cockrum, Oliver and Margaret Buback, Gabriel Hanson, Havyn Hanson, and great-great-grandson Carter Scott.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Hill officiating. Interment will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

